Northbound 101 Freeway Closed Near Ventura as Mud Floods Roadway: CHP

As heavy rain moved down into Southern California Friday afternoon, a stretch of the northbound 101 Freeway had to be shut down north of Ventura after part of the roadway became inundated with several feet of mud, CHP said.

The lanes were closed at the Seacliff exit, the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last, and whether southbound lanes were also impacted by the heavy rain and mud.

The heavily traveled portion of the 101 was shut down amid a flash flood warning for portions of Ventura County that was scheduled to be in effect between 1:16 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to a statement from the county.

Forecasters predicted between 2 and 5 inches of rain for coastal and valley area, and 4 to 8 inches in south-facing foothills and mountains, the statement said.

