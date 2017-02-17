Person Suffers Deadly Electrical Shock in Sherman Oaks: LAFD

Man Dies After Suffering Electrical Shock When Power Line Falls on Car in Sherman Oaks: LAFD

Posted 4:51 PM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:13PM, February 17, 2017

A man died Friday when a tree fell in Sherman Oaks, causing power lines to fall on top of a car, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A powerful storm pounded Southern California on Feb. 17, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The deadly incident happened about 12:43 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, fire officials reported. Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison told CNN the victim was a 55-year-old man.

The man suffered an electrical shock and was taken to a local hospital.

LAFD confirmed around 4:15 p.m. that the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information was released.

