“Play Along with Anchor Challenge” Official Rules

KTLA – TV

PRESENTS

“PLAY ALONG WITH ANCHOR CHALLENGE, WEEK OF 2/20/2017”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA-TV, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The “Play Along with Anchor Challenge” sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) will take place every day from February 20, 2017 through February 24, 2017 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News (the “Morning News”), broadcast on KTLA-TV.

Entries for the Sweepstakes will be accepted each day from the time the Anchor Challenge question is announced on the Morning News until the time the correct answer to the question is revealed on the Morning News.

The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

The Anchor Challenge question is announced on the Morning News between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. PT. Once the question is announced, enter by visiting http://ktla.com/vote, agreeing to the Official Rules and Terms, logging in with your Facebook or Twitter account, and casting a vote for the selection you believe to be the correct answer to the question. “You must submit your vote by 9:50 a.m. PT on the day the question is announced or by the time the correct answer to the question is revealed on the Morning News, whichever is later.” You are not required to vote for the correct answer in order to qualify for the random drawing. You must have a valid Facebook or Twitter account in order for your entry to be qualified. Joining Facebook and/or Twitter is free. Entries submitted by “playing as a Guest” are not valid for this Sweepstakes. Incomplete entries will be disqualified, and KTLA is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, garbled, deleted or misdirected as a result of technical, internet or other online difficulties. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account associated with the Facebook and/or Twitter account that submitted the entry will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Sponsor will make any and all final decisions in any and all issues related to this Sweepstakes, and its decisions will be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Any person who has won a prize from KTLA within the past 60 days prior to the start of this Sweepstakes is not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

After 10:00 a.m. PT each day of this Sweepstakes, all eligible entries for that day will be combined in a single pool, and from that pool one winner will be selected at random. Entries will not carry over from one day to the next. For any designated winning entry, the person whose Facebook or Twitter account was used to submit the entry shall be considered the winner.

Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner via their Facebook or Twitter account. If an entrant selected as a winner cannot be reached within 48 hours of initial contact attempt, is found to be ineligible, fails to complete and return required documents or provide required identification by deadline set by Sponsor, or otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules, that entrant will be disqualified.

Each winner will receive two KTLA 70th Anniversary Mugs. Approximate retail value of the prize is $30.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the Sweepstakes on KTLA-TV, are the responsibility of the winner.

Each winning entrant consents to having his or her voice, name, and/or photograph (collectively, “Personal Likeness and Information”) broadcast (either live or on a tape delayed basis) on the relevant news program pursuant to this Sweepstakes. KTLA is not required to broadcast any winner or entrant’s Personal Likeness and Information. If winning entrant does not act in accordance with network broadcast standards, has not complied with the requirements set forth herein regarding conduct, or if the Sponsor believes winning entrant has acted in a manner that subjects Sponsor to a claim or litigation, such winning entrant shall be disqualified.

Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash, and prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and to sign additional documentation in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited and a substitute winner may be selected.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select the winner for that day in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received that day prior to the termination and will not hold subsequent drawings. Sponsor will announce the termination on air and on the Sweepstakes website. Information submitted in the online entries will be used by KTLA-TV for marketing or promotional purposes, and in accordance with the KTLA.COM Privacy Policy, which is located at http://privacy.tribunemedia.com/ and which may be updated from time to time. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

By participating in the this Sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsor relating to this Sweepstakes or future similar Sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

Sponsor reserves the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone, cancel or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes Events, for reasons including but not limited to editorial decisions related to the news program, late breaking news, emergency event coverage, etc. Sponsor reserves the right not to select a winner or conduct the Sweepstakes due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Any and all schedule changes will be listed on the KTLA website to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Facebook Twitter, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request to “Play Along with Anchor Challenge”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or Twitter.