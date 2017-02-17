Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights in and Out of California, Including SoCal Airports

Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights in and out of California on Friday amid an atmospheric river sending powerful winds and rain across the state.

About 250 of the airline’s flights to or from Burbank, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco and San Diego, among others, were canceled Friday, an airline spokesperson said.

American Airlines also canceled a host of flights to and from Orange County, and the aviation website flightaware.com reported 48 cancelations at LAX.

The parade of storms is expected to be heaviest in Southern California, but several inches of rain also could drop in the mountains and foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

