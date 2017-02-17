Storm Forecast as Strongest of Season Prompts Flash Flood Watches, Mudslide Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful storm forecasters believe may be the strongest to hit the region in years is moving into Southern California Friday, prompting flash flood watches and mudslide concerns.

Showers falling in the Los Angeles area Friday morning started out as light but were expected to turn into heavy downpours by the afternoon evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Coast and valley locations are likely to receive 2 to 6 inches of rain, while forecasters are calling for between 5 and 10 inches of rain for the mountains and foothills.

The last time downtown Los Angeles received more than 3 inches of rain was Dec. 28, 2004, when about 5 and a half inches fell, according to a tweet from the Weather Service.

The record for one day of rain downtown is 5.88 inches on March 2, 1938.

The storm, which forecasters are describing as the most significant of the season – and possibly strongest to hit the area in years – is likely to bring a threat of showers and thunderstorms across the region into Saturday morning.

Snowfall estimates are between 1 and 2 feet above the 8,000 foot mark, with areas between 6,000 and 8,000 feet receiving 6 to 12 inches of snow, according to the Weather Service.

Flash flood watches have been issued through Saturday morning for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties as periods of heavy showers could drop as much as an inch of rain per hour at times.

Mandatory evacuations were in place Friday morning for 180 homes in Duarte as officials raised the alert level to red in anticipation of heavy rains.

Residents in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita prepared their properties and met with city officials Thursday about the storm, which is expected to bring flooding to the area.

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could be hit hardest by the storm, according to forecasters.

Voluntary evacuations are set to begin at 8 a.m. Friday in the Camarillo Springs area.

Several homes were damaged when mudslides tore through the region in 2014.

A Red Cross shelter will be open to evacuated residents at Leisure Village, located at 1200 Leisure Village Drive, beginning at 8 a.m., the Ventura County emergency information website stated.

The storm is also expected to bring dangerous surf to the southwest California coast.

Residents in Seal Beach built a huge sand berm and have a pump in place to deal with possible flooding at several beach front homes.

The storm could bring 8 to 14-foot-tall surf through Saturday.

Finally, southerly winds from the storm are also expected to impact the region.

Wind gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour are expected for the coasts and valleys, while mountain areas could see gusty winds reach 80 miles per hour, according to the Weather Service.

The storm is expected to move out of the region and give way to drier conditions by Saturday afternoon.

High wind warnings have been issued for portions of San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

A couple of smaller storms may impact Southern California again early next week.

