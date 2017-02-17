Technology Aide at Elementary School in Riverside Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Acts With Student

A technology aide at a Riverside elementary school has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a young student, and police believe there may be more victims.

Fernando Figueroa, 24, was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant at his home.

Two weeks before his arrest, a female student at Liberty Elementary School said a technology aide had touched her in a sexual manner, police said.

Detectives from the Riverside Police Department’s sexual assault and child abuse unit investigated and found additional victims who made similar allegations.

Figueroa was placed on administrative leave by the Riverside Unified School District “immediately” after the allegations were made, police said in a news release Friday.

The suspect had access to children at the school and also at a Boys & Girls Club in Redlands. Police think there may be additional victims.

Figueroa was being held on $4 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and oral copulation with a child under 10.

He is due in court Feb. 22, inmate records indicate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Miranda at 951-353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov, or Detective Bercian at 951-353-7950 or ebercian@riversideca.gov.