Tennessee Boy, 5, Mauled to Death by Family’s 2 English Mastiffs, Police Say

A 5-year-old boy in Clarksville, Tennessee, was mauled to death by his family’s two dogs on Thursday, police said.

Emergency personnel responded to the home on Charles Thomas Road around 8:20 a.m. after a 911 call that a child had been attacked by the dogs, WSMV reported.

The boy was taken to Tennova Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said both dogs are English Mastiffs and are each under one year old.

The dogs are now in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Control.