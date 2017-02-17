These 4 Apps Make Tax Time Less Stressful

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!
When it comes to taxes, the more organized you are, the easier it is to file. Here are 4 apps that can help.
Mentioned:
Take a snapshot of your W2 and quickly file your taxes. Use the new SmartLook feature to video chat with a live tax pro about your questions.
Check the status of your refund or pay for your taxes using your bank account.
Pay for your taxes (or any bill!) using a credit card.
Keep track of receipts for next year.