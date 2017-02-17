These 4 Apps Make Tax Time Less Stressful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!

When it comes to taxes, the more organized you are, the easier it is to file. Here are 4 apps that can help.

Mentioned:

TurboTax

Take a snapshot of your W2 and quickly file your taxes. Use the new SmartLook feature to video chat with a live tax pro about your questions.

IRS2Go Mobile App

Check the status of your refund or pay for your taxes using your bank account.

Plastiq

Pay for your taxes (or any bill!) using a credit card.

Expensify

Keep track of receipts for next year.