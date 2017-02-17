‘This Is Incredibly Serious’: Santa Clarita Residents Prepare for Downpour

Posted 1:45 PM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:13PM, February 17, 2017

With a flood advisory and high wind warnings in effect, those who live near the Sand Fire burn area were preparing Friday for increasing rain. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 17, 2017.

