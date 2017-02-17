Missing Utah Teen, Believed Abducted in Las Vegas, May Be in Los Angeles Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Utah mother is offering up a heart-wrenching plea to the world as she seeks help in finding her 17-year-old daughter, whom authorities say could be in the Los Angeles area.

“This is my absolute worst nightmare. We need Sarah home," Sarah Dunsey's mother said in a dramatic video posted Tuesday.

The girl's family says the teen is a victim of sex trafficking. She was last seen Jan. 15 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino .

Her family -- who live in Logan, about 70 miles north of Salt Lake City -- believe she was abducted in Las Vegas, KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City reported.

“Our daughter Sarah Dunsey was abducted from Las Vegas, Nevada; she's being held against her will and Sarah is a victim of sex trafficking," Dunsey's mother said in the video, which was posted to YouTube.

On Friday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Sarah Dunsey could still be in Las Vegas or in the Los Angeles area. The group issued a flyer in Dunsey's disappearance.

“We need her home, I cannot wonder if she's home and if she is safe,” Sarah’s mother said in the video.

The missing teen's aunt, Leah Hullinger, told KSTU that the family is doing "everything that we can."

The family says as they learn more and more about what happened to Sarah, they are becoming increasingly alarmed.

“All of this information is pointing to Sarah being held against her will and being trafficked and exploited,” Hullinger said.

The family says the “what ifs” surrounding Sarah’s fate and what could be happening to her are too much to bear.

The family hopes the video brings in tips to where Sarah might be, but most of all they hope it reaches Sarah.

“This lifeline to her family so she knows: don't let them strip you of your identity and how you are, and everything that you are. Don't let them do that to you,” Hullinger said.

Sarah's mother, speaking to the camera, had this message: “Sarah Bearah, this message is for you. I want you to fight because I need you. All of us need you. So fight, OK? We're coming to get you.”

The family is not giving out a lot of details about what happened because they don't want it to jeopardize their leads as they piece things together with detectives, KSTU reported.

Sarah is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She is described by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as biracial -- white and Asian -- with pierced ears and a tattoo of a lotus flower on her ribcage.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the center at 800-843-5678 or the Logan City Police Department at 435-753-7555.