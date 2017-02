With a powerful storm battering Southern California, lifeguards captured the storm surge moving into Newport Beach on video.

Officials have warned of coastal flooding and high surf due to the storm, forecast to be the strongest in years.

Some beaches have been closed.

Our @NewportBeachLG captured this video of the storm serge off the Newport Pier! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/J5EjmAmk3W — CityofNewportBeach (@newportbeachgov) February 17, 2017