1 Dead After Vehicle Goes Over Cliff Along 18 Freeway; Search for Possible Second Victim Underway

One person died after a vehicle rolled down a cliff along the 18 Freeway in the Arrowhead area and officials are searching for a second possible victim, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The crash occurred about 9:05 a.m. off Old Waterman Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle went down a cliff where there is a lot of brush, making it difficult to search the area. A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s helicopter is assisting in the search.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several rescuers down the canyon searching in heavy brush.

Down the cliff, a white vehicle appeared to be extensively damaged from the crash.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.