Activists Rally for Immigrant Rights in Downtown Los Angeles

A coalition of activist groups plans to march through downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to oppose immigration raids and demand that local officials take concrete steps to thwart the “deportation machine” under President Trump.

David Abud, one of the organizers of the march, said the coalition is demanding that city and county officials not invest any resources in immigration enforcement.

Activists also want to ensure that a new fund to provide legal assistance to immigrants will include those with criminal convictions. The coalition also is asking the city and the county to invest in programs that help immigrants, including day laborer centers.

“We want the city and the county to not just declare Los Angeles a sanctuary city — which they have not — but to take these strong, concrete policies,” said Abud, who works with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

