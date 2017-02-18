× Authorities Put Out Fire at Torrance Refinery After Explosion

Crews put out a fire at Torrance Refining Co. complex early Saturday after an explosion, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6 a.m.

The city of Torrance later sent out a notification saying that Torrance fire and police officials responded to the incident.

The Los Angeles Times reported that there was no immediate threat to the public during the incident.

It is unclear what started the explosion, but heavy gas and oil were present, Steve Treskes, assistant chief of the Torrance Fire Department told KTLA.

About 35 firefighters responded to the scene, the chief said.

KTLA’s Shaquille Woods contributed to this story.