Body Found Amid Search for Person Swept Away During Swift-Water Rescue in Newbury Park

A body was found Saturday amid an ongoing search for a person who was swept away during a swift water rescue the previous day in Thousand Oaks, Ventura County Fire Department officials said.

Though officials could not confirm that the body was that of the person authorities were searching for, it was found about 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

The incident was reported about 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Camino Dos Rios during a torrential winter storm.

Three men were rescued when heavy rains flooded a barranca area, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims had been stranded on higher ground, but the forth person, described as a man, was swept away by strong currents before authorities arrived.

The search resumed Saturday morning and the body was discovered. Authorities released no other details about the body or its condition.

KTLA’s Shaquille Woods contributed to this story.