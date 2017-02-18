Bookkeeper, Stuntman Among 20 Candidates Running for Los Angeles City Council Seat

One candidate running for election in Los Angeles City Council District 7 is a stuntman. Another owns a bar.

Some contenders have raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Others have raised nothing. At a recent forum, two candidates wore cowboy boots, while others sported suits.

The contrasts reflect the diversity of the working-class district and the eclectic field of 20 candidates running for its open seat in the March 7 primary.

All the contenders gathered on a recent Saturday in the cavernous but sparsely filled All Nations Community Church auditorium in Lakeview Terrace. At first, they barely fit on the stage.

