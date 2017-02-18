× Norma McCorvey, Known as ‘Jane Roe’ in ‘Roe vs. Wade’ Case that Legalized Abortion, Dies

Norma McCorvey, the once-anonymous plaintiff in the “Roe vs. Wade” case that led to the Supreme Court’s decision legalizing abortion, has died. She was 69.

McCorvey, who later joined the anti-abortion movement, died Saturday in Katy, Texas, the Associated Press reported.

As the plaintiff in Roe vs. Wade, McCorvey represented thousands of women who had searched “for a safe termination of an unwanted pregnancy at a time when virtually all abortions were illegal,” said David Garrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Liberty and Sexuality, The Right to Privacy and the Making of Roe v. Wade.”

“Norma McCorvey will very much be remembered,” he said in a 2007 interview with The Times.

