× Police Rescue Mother, 8-Year-Old Child from Santa Ana Riverbed, Find 1 Drowning Victim in Thousand Oaks

Santa Ana police rescued a mother and her 8-year-old child after they fell into the Santa Ana riverbed Saturday afternoon, as well as a man who had jumped in to try and save them, according to a police statement.

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the area of the riverbed by 1st Street, which had filled after the weekend’s storm. They see three people in the middle of the water, according to the statement. Four officers jumped in and rescued them.

The mother and child were transported to the hospital as a precaution, and the man was treated at the scene.

At the Arroyo Conejo creek in Thousand Oaks, law enforcement rescued three men on Friday afternoon who had to scramble to higher ground when water began filling up the arroyo, said Ventura County Sheriff’s Det. Tim Lohman.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.