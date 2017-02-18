× Showery Conditions Continue Into Weekend; New Storm Expected Next Week

A day after a powerful storm wrecked havoc across the Southland, showery conditions are expected to continue into Saturday night, the National Weather Service reported.

Showers are expected on and off throughout the day.

Forecasters predict a brief drying period Sunday before another storm system moves in through the middle of next week.

A winter storm warning and a flash flood watch is in effect until 11 a.m. in the Los Angeles County mountain areas, the weather service reported.

Rain and snow showers are expected in those areas, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The recent storm brought about 3 inches of snow in the mountain areas, and the snow level dropped to 4,500 and 5,000 feet, according to the agency.

Friday’s storm, considered the biggest one to hit the area in years, downed trees and power lines, caused major flooding and mudslides, and claimed the life of at least one person.

Evacuations are still in effect Saturday morning in the Fish Fire burn area of Duarte, where some mud flowed onto the street. K-rail set up at the top of Mel Canyon breached during the storm Friday, but most of the mud was contained, Darrell George, Duarte’s city manager said. Clean up in that area was underway Saturday.

A man died after suffering an electrical shock when power lines fell onto his vehicle in the San Fernando Valley Friday.

A body was discovered inside a submerged vehicle in Victorville during a swift-water rescue, but it is unclear exactly how the person died.

In Studio City, a woman was rescued after two vehicles fell into a water-filled sinkhole. Crews were eventually able to pull out both vehicles from the hole. Crews were working to assess the damage of the hole and officials hope to be able to open Laurel Canyon Boulevard Saturday.

Heavy rain and flooding shut down the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley and the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday night.

The 110 reopened, as did the 5 at Cesar Chavez Avenue where it was also closed, but the 5 remains closed where it meets the 170 Freeway, officials said.

The 101 Freeway was also closed north of Ventura during Friday’s torrential storm after mud flowed onto the roadway.

Some areas of the San Fernando Valley got more 4 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, while downtown Los Angeles received about 2 inches, according to the weather service. Mount Baldy in the Angeles National Forest received about 4-and-a-half inches of rain.

In Ventura County, areas in Oxnard got about 4 to 5 inches of rain, while some of the eastern areas almost 6 inches.