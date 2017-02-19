× 2 Children Killed, 5 People Injured in Victorville Crash

Two children were killed and five other people are injured in a Victorville crash Saturday night, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said..

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of Amethyst Road and Mojave Drive.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene and a third child was flown to a local hospital, officials said. Their ages and identities have not been released.

Four adults were also taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation and was reopened Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further details have been released.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.