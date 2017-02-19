2 Women Killed, 1 Toddler Injured After Shooting in Covina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting in a Covina home left two women dead and a 2-year-old boy injured early Sunday morning, according to the Covina Police Department.

Officers were called to the 700 block of S. Rancho Sinaloa Drive shortly after midnight where they encountered Lucas Fick, who was on parole for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Fick told a neighbor that "something bad had happened" and to call the police, officers said in a press release.

Police discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds, Fick and the toddler upon entering the home. The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, police said.

Fick was arrested at the scene in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm and is being held on a parole hold, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covina Police Department Detective Bureau at 626-384-5612.