At least seven people were treated Sunday night after a fire broke at a Regency Hotel in Baldwin Park. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 19, 2017.
At Least 7 People Treated After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Baldwin Park
