Man Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Compton Taco Truck

A man was killed and two other people were injured while at a taco truck in Compton Saturday night, Los Angeles County officials said.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 13500 block of Alameda Street when a man in a brown sedan stopped his car next to a taco truck, got out and opened fire.

A man ordering food was shot in the chest and died at the scene, officials said.

Two employees, a man and a woman, who were working behind a table were both struck in the lower torso and were taken to a hospital.

The shooter got back into his car and drove south on Alameda, officials said.

No further details, including the motive for the shooting, were released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

A customer is dead and 2 employees wounded when a Hispanic male in a brown sedan opened fire at a taco truck in Compton last night @KTLA pic.twitter.com/sSuQGnVvzQ — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) February 19, 2017