× Man Shot to Death in Duarte: Officials

A man was shot to death in Duarte Saturday night, officials said.

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. along the 2300 block of Bashor Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 39-year-old man, parked his car behind his wife’s car and the pair were preparing to walk home when a white vehicle pulled up next to the victim.

An occupant in the vehicle shot the victim multiple times, but his wife was not injured, officials said.

The vehicle drove off and the victim died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

No further details, including a motive for the shooting, were available.