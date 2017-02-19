Pilot Rescued After Small Plane Crashes in New Jersey Neighborhood

Posted 12:37 PM, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, February 19, 2017

The pilot of a small plane was injured when he crashed into a neighborhood in New Jersey, KTLA sister station WPIX reported.

Authorities respond to a small plane crash in Bayonne, New Jersey on Feb. 19, 2017. (Credit: Michael Sisk)

The Piper PA-28 aircraft came down around 10 a.m. E.T. in Bayonne, just steps away from homes, photos from the scene showed. The plane hit several parked cars and knocked down power lines, the station reported.

The pilot apparently began having problems over New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty and decided to land in New Jersey, according to WPIX.

He was trapped in the plane after the crash, but was rescued by emergency crews and taken to the hospital.
WPIX reported that the pilot, a resident of Long Island, was treated for several broken bones.

No other injuries were reported.