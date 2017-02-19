× SpaceX Successfully Launches Supplies to International Space Station

SpaceX launched almost 5,500 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station on Sunday morning after scrubbing its previous attempt Saturday because of a potential issue with its Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket lifted off at 6:39 a.m. PST from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It was the Hawthorne-based space company’s first launch from Launch Complex 39A, the pad where the Apollo and space shuttle missions launched.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the first-stage rocket booster landed back on land at the company’s Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Dragon spacecraft, which is carrying the supplies, deployed about 10 minutes after launch. It is set to arrive at the space station early Wednesday morning.

