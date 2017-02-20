13-Year-Old Irvine Girl Suffers Severe Brain Trauma After Tree Falls on Her During Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 13-year-old girl is recovering from brain surgery on Monday after she was hit by a tree during Friday's rainstorm in Irvine.

Teresa Johnston was headed to a neighbor's house to walk their dog when a large tree fell on her causing multiple cranial facial fractures, according to her family.

"We were searching through the neighborhood screaming her name," said Vera Johnston, Teresa's mother.

The 40-foot tree collapsed around 5 p.m. near Dewberry Way and Sandburg Way, Capt. Steve Horner of the Orange County Fire Authority told The Orange County Register.

"She's usually back around 45 minutes. It got dark and no Teresa," said Teresa Johnston's sister Misha Johnston.

"It's a really heavy tree and it must have just hit her and knocked her completely unconscious," her brother, Timothy Johnston, added. "It crushed her skull in several places."

Teresa Johnston was transported to a local hospital where she was placed in a medically induced coma to limit brain activity, the family said.

She was taken off coma-inducing drugs and underwent a 5-hour surgery on Monday but doctors do not yet know if she suffered a brain stem stroke, according to the family.

"Maybe you can't see. He absolutely said 'you might not be able to'. She could be deformed," said Teresa's father Roch Johnston about the doctor's prognosis. "She wasn't under the center of the tree. Which is another grace from God because she could of; inches and we wouldn't have a little girl."

If Johnston responds well doctors will begin neurological assessment tests, according to Misha. The family has set up a YouCaring page to help pay for medical expenses.