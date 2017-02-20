3 Hit by Gunfire, Including 2 Police Officers, During Shooting in Whittier: Sheriff’s Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two police officers and a male "suspect" were struck by gunfire during an officer-involved shooting in Whittier on Monday morning, according to preliminary information released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

All three were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions, the release stated.

It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed the driver's side and rear passenger windows of a Whittier police SUV partially shattered, though it was unclear whether that was from gunfire.

A sedan directly in front of the SUV had front end damage, and a weapon was visible on top of the car's trunk, the footage showed.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who would like provide a tip anonymously are asked to contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.