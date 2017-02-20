$5,000 Reward Offered in Search for Missing 20-Year-Old Glendale Woman

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the search for a missing Glendale woman who has been missing last month.

Elaine Park, 20, was last seen in the early morning of Saturday, Jan. 28 and was reported missing by her family on Jan. 30, according to the Glendale Police Department. Her car was found Feb. 2 on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu with the keys and some of Park’s personal belongings still inside, authorities said.

Family members told KTLA Park was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s home located in the 2600 block of Delphine Lane in Calabasas.

Park’s family has created a Facebook page and is offering the $5,000 reward to help in the search.

Park was wearing jean shorts and a jacket on the day she disappeared.

She is described as a thin, Korean-American woman measuring 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She has long brown hair with blonde tips and brown eyes, as is known to wear heavy mascara and make up, police said. She also reportedly has a tattoo of a cow skull on her upper left arm with another, a moth on her left arm, a rose on her left shoulder and a dagger on her right arm.

Anyone with information on Park’s whereabouts can contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.