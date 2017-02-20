× All Lanes of Westbound 22 Freeway Near Westminster Closed After Fatal Crash

All lanes of the westbound 22 Freeway near Westminster are closed after a fatal crash Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 4:50 a.m. near Knott Street.

Preliminary reports from the CHP indicated that two vehicles were traveling at high speeds when one of the vehicles crashed.

According to a witness, a person got out of one of the vehicles and was hit by another vehicle.

The freeway was closed at the on ramp and off ramp of Knott, the CHP reported.