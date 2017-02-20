All Lanes of Westbound 22 Freeway Near Westminster Closed After Fatal Crash
All lanes of the westbound 22 Freeway near Westminster are closed after a fatal crash Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 4:50 a.m. near Knott Street.
Preliminary reports from the CHP indicated that two vehicles were traveling at high speeds when one of the vehicles crashed.
According to a witness, a person got out of one of the vehicles and was hit by another vehicle.
The freeway was closed at the on ramp and off ramp of Knott, the CHP reported.
33.751342 -117.993992