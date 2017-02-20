Two Texas Boys Called ‘Heroes’ After Rescuing 4-Year-Old Girl With Autism From Drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two quick-thinking preteen boys helped save the life of a 4-year-old girl with autism after she fell into a creek behind her home in Roman Forest, Texas, police said.

The 12-year-old boys were riding their bikes on Thursday evening near Peach Creek when the girl, who tried to swing on a limb, fell into the water, television station KTRK in Houston reported. One of them pulled the girl out of the water while the other assisted.

Then, they ran for help.

"I just pulled over here to text my wife and check in on her. I left some friends' house that live out here," said passerby Randy Duke. "A young man on a bicycle pulled up and asked me to call 911 and said they'd just pulled a little girl out of the creek."

Once they arrived, police wrapped her in a jacket to keep her warm. She was taken to the hospital and eventually reunited with her mother and stepfather.

On Thursday, the Roman Forest Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook, thanking the two boys for their help.

"4 year old girl is okay. No charges will be filed at this time pending a complete investigation," the department wrote in the post. "Mother and child have been reunited. The two 12-year-old boys who saved this girl are heroes in the eyes of RFPD. Thank you for your quick action."