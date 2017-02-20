Child Killed in Pomona Drive-By Shooting: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A child was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Pomona Monday night, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Officers were called to scene in the 1100 block of W. 11th Street around 6:36 p.m. where they located the child, between the ages of 6 and 8-years-old, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was treated at scene by Los Angeles County Fire personnel before being transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"This family has zero ties to gangs as we know of," said Sgt. Bert Sanchez. "From all indications it is a very good family, but like I said, we're still looking for information from witnesses, neighborhood residents. Anyone that's willing to provide can call anonymously to our station, but we'll take anything right about now because we have nothing."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.