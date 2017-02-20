Coroner’s Office IDs 2 Children Killed in Victorville Crash

Two children who died after a multivehicle car crash in Victorville over the weekend have been identified by the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.

Pedro Basua Jr., 12, and Teresa Basua, 10, both of Adelanto, sustained “traumatic” injuries after two cars collided near the intersection of Amethyst Road and Mojave Drive about 8:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a coroner’s news release.

Both died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Five others — four adults and a child — were injured in the crash and hospitalized, authorities said. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

The juveniles were in a 2003 Hyundai Elantra that was headed northbound on Amethyst when it attempted to make a left turn onto Mojave, in front of a 1996 Ford Taurus, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

As both vehicles attempted to cross the intersection, the front of the Taurus collided with the driver’s side of the Elantra, the release stated.

It was unclear which vehicle had the right of the way; the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help and support the children’s parents, who “are already struggling to cope” with their loss.

“These two angels were taken from us too soon, our family is still unable to believe this happened. We feel as though this is all a nightmare that we will eventually wake up from and realize it’s not true,” the page stated. “We want nothing more than to lay these two angels to rest in God’s hands.”

A fundraising goal of $20,000 has been set.

Although the coroner’s office identified the boy’s age as 12, the fundraising page stated Pedro Jr. was 13 years old.

