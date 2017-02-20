× Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at Building that Houses Santa Barbara Islamic Society

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County were battling a three-alarm fire early Monday that broke out at a commercial building that includes a local Islamic Society.

The fire was reported about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Ward Drive in Goleta, according to Daniel Christensen, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-story building is a 30,000-square-foot corrugated metal structure with several tenants, including a roofing company, a private storage facility and the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara.

Flames ripped through the building and about 50 firefighters from across the county were battling the blaze, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara fire department spokesman.

