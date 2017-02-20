× Man Stabbed to Death in Front of Cousin in El Monte

A man was stabbed to death in front of his cousin in El Monte Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident as reported about 11:43 a.m. in the 4200 block of Peck Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who was assisting in the investigation.

An investigation revealed the victim and his cousin were walking south on Peck Road when a vehicle pulled alongside them. A man got out of the front passenger seat and confronted the two men, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, officials said.

The man got back into his vehicle and drove away from the scene.

The victim and his cousin then ran inside a home in the area, where the victim collapsed. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The cousin was not injured during the attack.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.