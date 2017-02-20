In honor of Black History Month, KTLA 5 and American Airlines want to send you to Washington, DC to visit the brand-new National Museum of African American History and Culture. To enter for your chance to win this inspiring trip, fill out the form below and submit a photo of yourself, along with a short essay telling us how winning this trip would be a personal journey for you. KTLA 5 will choose one winner to receive round-trip airfare to Washington, DC, three nights of hotel accommodations in Washington, DC, and advance tickets to the museum. Good luck!

KTLA-TV PRESENTS

“PERSONAL JOURNEY TO WASHINGTON DC 2017”

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

CONTEST DATES

The Contest begins at 12:00:01 a.m. PT on February 20, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. PT on February 24, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). Any entries not received within the Contest Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

During the Contest, go to www.ktla.com/journeys and accurately complete and submit the online form, including name, telephone number, the entrant’s public Facebook/Twitter/Instagram accounts (if applicable), a short statement (no more than 50 words) telling why winning a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture would be a personal journey for the entrant (the “Essay”), and the uploading of at least one digital photograph of the entrant. (Collectively, the entry information, Essay, and the Photos will be referred to as the “Entry Materials”) Each entrant must also have a valid email account in order for the Entry Materials to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Photos must be in either .jpeg or .gif format, and each Photo’s file size cannot exceed 200 kilobytes. Photos that are altered or electronically enhanced in order to substantially misrepresent the entrant or the subject matter will not be considered and will be disqualified. The Essay must be in English. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the entrant. The information submitted (but not the Essays or Photos) becomes the property of KTLA and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person and per email address. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified. KTLA is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, or misdirected entries, which will be disqualified, or for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

By submitting an Essay and Photo, each entrant represents and warrants that no laws were broken in the creation of the Essay or Photo; that the Essay and Photo are the entrant’s own original creations or that the entrant otherwise has all rights necessary to submit the Essay and Photo; and that the Essay and Photo do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), do not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain unsafe, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws. Entries that include Essays and/or Photos that do not comply with these Official Rules will be disqualified. KTLA reserves the right to disqualify those entries that contain offensive or inappropriate material, that are deemed by KTLA to be unsuitable, or that KTLA believes could subject it to a claim or litigation. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold KTLA and other Released Parties harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By entering, entrants grant to KTLA an unlimited, non-exclusive, royalty-free right and license to publish Entry Materials (including Essays and Photos) and derivative works based thereon in any medium now known or hereafter invented, for editorial and commercial purposes, in perpetuity, without any right of approval or payment for entrants. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their Essays and Photos, and the publication of their Essays and Photos as part of this Contest will not limit their use and ability to further market the Essays and/or Photos. KTLA reserves the right (but is not obligated) to post Essays and Photos online at http://www.ktla.com or broadcast the Essays and Photos on KTLA Channel 5.

ELIGIBILITY

This Contest is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada who are age 18 or older as of February 20, 2017, and who have not won a prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Contest Period. Employees of KTLA, American Airlines (“Prize Provider”), and of other media companies (including radio and television), and such employees’ immediate family (defined, as spouse, parents, children, and siblings) or household members are not eligible to enter the Contest.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

On or about Monday, February 27, 2017, a judging panel composed of KTLA staff and/or persons designated by KTLA (“the Judges”) will evaluate all entries. The Judges will one entry as the winner from among all valid entries received based on receiving the highest scores pursuant to the following criteria:

55% – Quality and compelling nature of Essay 25% – Potential to represent KTLA’s brand well 20% – Level of interest in the prize

If there is a tie, the winner will be determined by the highest score on criterion b) above. If the selected winner is not eligible, fails to sign and return the Release (defined below) by the deadline established by KTLA, LLC (“Sponsor”), declines the prize, or is found not to be in compliance with these Official Rules, that individual’s status as the winner will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by KTLA from all remaining valid entrants according to the criteria listed above. KTLA will attempt to notify the winner by telephone or by email.

THE PRIZE

The winner will receive the following (“the Prize”):

Coach-class, round-trip airfare for two people between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and an airport in the Washington, D.C. area aboard American Airlines.

Three nights of accommodations for two people at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 1150 22 nd NW, Washington, DC, 20037 (one standard room, double occupancy).

NW, Washington, DC, 20037 (one standard room, double occupancy). Two Advance tickets valid for admission to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, located at 14th and Constitution Ave. in Washington, D.C.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $1,935.00. If the actual retail value of the Prize is less than this amount, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner. Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly described above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, in-room charges (e.g., mini-bar, room service, telephone, movies, etc.), meals and beverages, gratuities and personal incidentals. If the winner does not use the hotel portion of the Prize by December 31, 2017, it will be forfeited. Winner may be required to provide a valid major credit card or other acceptable form of payment, as determined in the hotel’s sole discretion, upon hotel check-in. All in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, hotel upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals and any other expenses charged to the winner’s hotel room will be charged to the winner’s credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. Airfare, hotel accommodations, and museum tickets are subject to availability at time of booking. Certain blackout dates may apply to airfare and hotel accommodations, and museum tickets are in high demand with many dates already sold out, so book early. Air travel and hotel stay are not eligible for frequent flyer miles or other rewards.

Neither Sponsor nor Prize Provider will be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the hotel or any other entity providing services and accommodations to winner.

The winner may be required to present valid identification, and the winner and his or her guest (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the Prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the Prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established by the Sponsor in this Contest will result in forfeiture of the Prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, cancel or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, it will determine the winner by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the Contest termination. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Contest, Sponsor will post notice on the official Contest website. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in the online entries may be used by KTLA-TV and/or American Airlines for marketing or promotional purposes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. The Contest is subject to KTLA’s privacy policy, found at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy and KTLA’s Terms of Service, found at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s decisions on all matters relating to this Contest and the Prize are final, binding and incontestable. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

Winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the value of the Prize.

No element of the Prize is replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right, but will have no obligation, to substitute the Prize, or any portion thereof, with a prize or prize element of equivalent or greater value, in their sole discretion, if the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the airfare documents.

By participating in the Contest, entrants agree: (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, directors, agents and employees of each of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind arising out of the entrant’s participation in this Contest, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize (or any element thereof) and any Prize-related activity and travel, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage or any other loss or injury of any kind; (b) entrant will not seek, and under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain, an award of, and entrant waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (d) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs; (e) Sponsor and its licensees will have the right to use the entrant’s name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness in any and all media for promotional purposes in connection with the Contest without further compensation or notice; and (f) as a condition of receiving the Prize, the winner and travel companion, within seven days after being notified by Sponsor, must provide valid state-issued identification, fill out and sign an IRS Form W-9 and execute Sponsor’s prepared form of Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Agreement, containing the foregoing provisions, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the Prize.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and Prize Provider in connection with this Contest, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflicts of law rules or provisions.

COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES/NAME OF WINNER

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “PERSONAL JOURNEY TO WASHINGTON DC 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Requests must be received by March 31, 2017.

PRIZE PROVIDER

American Airlines, Inc., 4333 Amon Carter Blvd., Ft. Worth, Texas 76155.

SPONSOR

KTLA, LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. KTLA is solely responsible for administration of this Contest.