Presidents’ Day at Richard M. Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda at the Richard M. Nixon Presidential Library and Museum where admission is FREE all day, plus the first 300 visitors will receive a FREE slice of cherry pie compliments Polly’s pies.

11AM: Presidential speechwriter James Humes, author of Presidents and Their Pens

2 PM: Concert by the renowned Air Force Band of the Golden West

3 PM: Presidential aide Michael Balzano, author of “Building A New Majority”

Seating is first-come, first-served for all programs. RSVP does not guarantee a seat.

In Simi Valley, there’s the “Founding Fathers” event during the 24th Annual Presidents’ Day Celebration at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This celebration includes fun for the whole family, including crafts, musical entertainment, storytelling, and presidential and first lady look-alikes. Hot dogs, pie, and other all American food are available for purchase.

Presidents’ Day activities are free to the public. Regular museum admission rates apply to view the Ronald Reagan Presidential Museum, the spectacular Air Force One Pavilion, and Interactive! The Exhibition: How Pop Culture Reshapes Technology.

Presidents’ Day at the Reagan Library will continue on Monday, February 20th rain or shine. Please note that rain will limit some of the outdoor activities originally planned.

THE RAIN SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:

Presidential Learning Center

10am-12:30pm Musical Performance on stage by the Doo Wah Riders

10am-3pm Presidential Re-enactors roam around

10am-3pm Arts and Craft Activities: Lincoln Log Activity, Tri- Colonial Hat, Lincoln Penny Necklace and Coloring/Activity Sheets

10am-3pm Face Painting

1pm-3pm Musical Performance on stage by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. Band

Roosevelt Room

10am-3pm Bingo in the Roosevelt Room

For more information, please call 805-522-2977.

Also, happening today, the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro is celebrating Presidents’ Day with a new interactive attraction. Visitors can interact with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States; one of the most famous USS Iowa Battleship passengers. President Roosevelt was aboard the Iowa in 1943.

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro, CA 90731

