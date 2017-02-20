× Roads, Sidewalks in Hollywood Closed Ahead of Oscars

Road closures leading up to the Academy Awards this weekend started late Sunday, a week ahead of the big night at the Dolby Theatre officials said.

The 89th Oscars will begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Hollywood Boulevard closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive about 10 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until March 1, three days after the Oscars.

In addition, Metro subway trains will not stop at the Hollywood and Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Feb. 25. Service will resume at that station on Feb. 27.

Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive as well as Orchid Alley between Orange Drive and Orchid Street will also be closed to pedestrian traffic between Monday and March 1.

Details of other street closures are available here.