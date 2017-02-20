Trump Names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Career Army Strategist, as National Security Advisor to Replace Flynn

President Trump named Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor Monday, replacing Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign last week.

McMaster, a career Army officer and strategist, is known as one of the military’s most prominent intellectuals.

Trump also said that John Bolton, the former ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, who also interviewed for the job, will serve the administration in an undetermined capacity.

