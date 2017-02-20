A family in Westchester is asking for the public's assistance after a thief stole family photos during a termite fumigation of their home. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 20, 2017.
Family Pleads for Stolen Photos After Westchester Home Burglarized During Termite Fumigation
