After Brother’s Death, Missouri Teen Shares Family’s Struggle With Heroin in Facebook Video

A teen in Farmington, Missouri, has gone public on Facebook, detailing her family's heroin battle in a video that she hopes can save lives.

High school student Jade Hall lost her older brother to a heroin overdose while her younger sister was in rehab after overdosing on heroin, KTLA sister station KTVI in St. Louis reported.

She created the video showing her family's painful journey because she wants others to see what heroin can do to a family.

"It can mentally, physically emotionally tear it apart," Hall said.

She told the station her sister had not seen her family for months because of rehab stint. After a five month separation, that sister learned her brother was dead. Hall said her video has been viewed approximately 5,000 times through her Facebook page.

"I hope that it opens eyes because I don't want another 18-year-old to get a call from work that her brother had just died. I don't want a 16-year-old girl to see her family for the first time in 5 months just to find out that her brother died, and I definitely don't want another mother to open her son's door to find him lying on the floor dead," Hall said.

She hopes her video will make a difference.

"I don't know what it's like to have a heroin addiction," Hall said "I do know what it's like to love somebody who has had those addictions and it's probably just as hard."