Black History Month: Personal Journeys- African American Artifacts

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach to see the special Black History Month exhibition entitled FORGOTTEN IMAGES at Long Beach City College, Tuesday, February 21st from 10am to 3pm.
To see the complete February schedule of events for the exhibition, please check the website.
Forgotten Images
Long Beach City College
PCC Campus
Student Union Building, Building EE
1305 East Pacific Coast Highway
Long Beach, CA 90806
