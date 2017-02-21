Black History Month: Personal Journeys- African American Artifacts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach to see the special Black History Month exhibition entitled FORGOTTEN IMAGES at Long Beach City College, Tuesday, February 21st from 10am to 3pm.

To see the complete February schedule of events for the exhibition, please check the website.

Forgotten Images

Long Beach City College

PCC Campus

Student Union Building, Building EE

1305 East Pacific Coast Highway

Long Beach, CA 90806

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle