Former L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads No Contest to Killing Neighbor in Sylmar

An ex-Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy pleaded no contest Tuesday to killing a former neighbor in Sylmar who had been involved in a dispute with his son.

Francisco “Frank” Gamez II entered the plea to second-degree murder and attempted murder charges in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge George Lomeli sentenced Gamez, 45, to 25 years to life in prison.

A defense attorney could not be reached for comment.

34.040713 -118.246769