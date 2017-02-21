Gunman Sought After Opening Fire on Police Officers in Riverside

Police in Riverside are searching for a gunman Tuesday who opened fire on officers during a traffic stop the night before.

The incident began about 10 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and MacArthur Road, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene but a fourth person fired at officers and fled, Railsback said.

None of the officers were struck by the gunfire, Railsback said.

The officers did return fire, but it was unclear if the gunman was hit, Raislback said.

Authorities have set up a perimeter around the area the gunman was believed to be, but have yet to take him into custody, Railsback said.

SWAT officers were brought into the area to search for the gunman.

Three or four homes on a street where the gunman was believed to be hiding have been evacuated, Railsback said.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this report.