Help Sought Finding Boy Who Disappeared After Leaving School in San Fernando Friday

Posted 6:55 AM, February 21, 2017, by

Police and family members of a 14-year-old boy missing since Friday are asking the public for help in locating him.

Elias Rodriguez is seen in a photo provided by family members.

Elias Rodriguez was last seen in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street in the city of San Fernando after he left his school about 1 p.m. Friday, the Los Angele Police Department stated in a news release.

Family members have not heard from him and are concerned.

“We just want a sign that he’s OK. We don’t want to think the worst right now,” Rodriguez’s aunt, Jessenia Vega said.

Rodriguez’s mother is battling stage four cancer, a family member told KTLA.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Mission area watch commander at 818-838-9800.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).