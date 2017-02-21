Help Sought Finding Boy Who Disappeared After Leaving School in San Fernando Friday

Police and family members of a 14-year-old boy missing since Friday are asking the public for help in locating him.

Elias Rodriguez was last seen in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street in the city of San Fernando after he left his school about 1 p.m. Friday, the Los Angele Police Department stated in a news release.

Family members have not heard from him and are concerned.

“We just want a sign that he’s OK. We don’t want to think the worst right now,” Rodriguez’s aunt, Jessenia Vega said.

Rodriguez’s mother is battling stage four cancer, a family member told KTLA.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Mission area watch commander at 818-838-9800.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).