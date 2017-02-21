Magic Johnson Named President of Basketball Operations in Lakers Front Office Shakeup

Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been promoted to the position of president of basketball operations, the team announced Tuesday.

Mitch Kupchak has been relieved of his duties as general manager and Jim Buss will no longer serve as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” stated Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ president, governor and co-owner . “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new General Manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

She added: “I took these actions today to achieve one goal: Everyone associated with the Lakers will now be pulling in the same direction, the direction established by Earvin and myself. We are determined to get back to competing to win NBA championships again.”

