Parolee Suspected of Killing Whittier Police Officer and Cousin to Be Identified Tuesday Afternoon: LASD

The name of the recent parolee suspected of killing a police officer in Whittier and his own cousin in East Los Angeles is expected to be released early Tuesday afternoon, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Nicole Nishida of the Sheriff's Department told KTLA shortly after 11:30 a.m. that the suspect's name would be released within an hour.

Early on Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the man who was allegedly killed by the same suspect tied to the fatal shooting of a Whittier Police Department officer.

Roy Roger Torres, 47, was fatally shot in the 1400 block of Volney Drive in East Los Angeles, according to Rudy Molano with the L.A. County coroner's office.

The shooting happened about 5:30 a.m., less than three hours before the suspect in that case allegedly opened fire on two police officers in Whittier, killing one and injuring the other, the Sheriff's Department said.

The slain officer, Keith Boyer, was a veteran of the department who was among "the best of the best," according to Whittier Police Chief Jeff A. Piper.

The second officer, identified as Officer Patrick Hazel, is expected to survive, Piper said.

Boyer and Hazel were responding to a traffic collision around 8:30 a.m. Monday when the shooting happened, according to sheriff's Lt. John Corina.

The suspect, who was driving a vehicle allegedly stolen out of East L.A., had rear-ended a car on Colima Road and Mar Vista Street, a sheriff's news release stated. After getting out of the vehicle, he asked the occupants of a car he hit to help him push the vehicle out of the intersection, a sheriff's news release stated.

His car ended up around on the corner on Mar Vista.

When the officers arrived, they first went to talk to the occupants of the vehicle that was hit, who pointed them to the suspect's car.

The officers then went around the corner and contacted driver. They asked him to get out of the vehicle, and were going to pat him down to check for weapons, according to Corina.

As he was exiting the car, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the officers, who returned fire, the release stated. It was unknown how many shots were fired during the close-range gunbattle.

The 26-year-old suspect was also injured and hospitalized in stable condition.

His name has not been released, with authorities describing him only as a "known gang member" who was recently paroled on early release. Corina said he had an extensive rap sheet.

"Unbeknownst to the Whittier police officers, when they went to pull the car over, they had a murder suspect ... in a stolen car," Corina said.

Torres was the man's cousin, according to the victim's family members.

A GoFundMe page set up to cover the cost of a memorial fund described Torres as a "loving" father, son, uncle and cousin, a sentiment echoed by his niece.

“He was a loving person, he’s give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” said the woman, who identified herself as Tiffany. “He was like the older brother that I didn’t have.”

A motive for the first shooting remains under investigation.

In a tearful interview, the victim's aunt told KTLA the suspect goes by "Mikey" and lived with his grandfather in Commerce. She said he had a criminal history that dated back to when he was a child.

“He’s hurt other people before, and he’s been in prison for that. And he should never have been left out. This is who they should keep in prison … he killed other people before," the aunt said through sobs. "There was no need for this to happen."

L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell addressed early release and rehabilitation programs when he spoke alongside Piper at a news conference Monday afternoon.

"We're putting people back on the street that aren't ready to be back on the street," McDonnell said.

Piper, noting he'd seen a rise in violence against officers during arrests, referenced ballot-box propositions approved in the past few years that he said were aiding in increasing crime.

"You have no idea how it's changed in that last four years," the police chief said. "People don't want to follow rules. People don't care about other people."

A California Department of Correction spokesman disputed what the Sheriff's Department said, however, telling KTLA the suspect served his entire sentence and had not been released early.

The suspect was under the supervision of the L.A. County Probation Department, according to Reaver Bingham, the deputy chief of the department.

He had “not fulfilled his obligations” of probation, Bingham said.

The suspect was eligible for county supervision under AB 109, a 2011 California law meant to reduce the number of inmates in state prisons.

The suspect, who had served time in a state prison, was released into the supervision of county probation because his offense was considered “non-serious, non-violent, and non-sexual," according to Bingham.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.

