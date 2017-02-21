Manhattan Beach Police Officer Involved in Crash Along 91 Freeway in Cerritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Manhattan Beach motorcycle officer was involved in a crash along the 91 Freeway in Cerritos Tuesday evening, officials said.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported about 5:20 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway where it meets with the 605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one person was taken to a hospital, but it is unclear if it was the officer.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a police motorcycle with significant damage.

A SigAlert was issued in the carpool and No. 1 lane after the crash, officials said.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.