× Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns as Senior Editor of Breitbart News

Milo Yiannopoulos, the conservative provocateur whose comments on race have been assailed by Democrats and Republicans alike, resigned on Tuesday from his senior editor position at Breitbart News.

In recent days, nearly a dozen reporters at the conservative news organization had threatened to resign if Yiannopoulos was not fired for remarks he made which critics said endorsed pedophilia.

Moreover, Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week, but his invitation to speak was rescinded on Monday. Yiannopoulos denounced pedophilia and said his words were taken out context.

“Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.