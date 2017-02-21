Police Identify 2 Women Fatally Shot in Covina Home

Police have identified two women who were fatally shot in a Covina home Sunday.

Lynda Fick, 70, and Nicole Biewener, 23, were killed and Biewener’s 2-year-old son was shot in the back, said Covina police Lt. Rick Walczak.

The toddler is in the hospital with serious internal wounds, Walczak said.

Police arrested Lucas Doi Fick, 36, the older woman’s son who lived with her in the Covina house, on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Fick, a drug violation parolee with a lengthy criminal history, was being held without bail.

